FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Transocean confident can overturn Brazil injunction
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

Transocean confident can overturn Brazil injunction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Transocean Chief Executive Steven Newman said on Wednesday he was confident the offshore drilling contractor would ultimately overturn an operating ban upheld by a panel of three Brazilian federal judges last week.

The injunction followed an oil spill last November on a well drilled by Chevron Corp, using a Transocean rig.

Newman told a conference in New York that he could not be so certain the appeals process would prevent the injunction from taking effect within 30 days of Transocean being served with it, which was “imminent.” Since 10 of the company’s 127 active rigs are in Brazil, he said a stoppage would have an earnings impact.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.