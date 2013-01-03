BRIEF-Transocean reaches $1.4 bln settlement with US over 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill -- court records

Jan 3 (Reuters) - * U.S. files proposed consent decree with Transocean Ltd over 2010 Gulf

of Mexico oil spill -- court records * Transocean agrees to pay $400 million fines and other relief under plea

agreement -- court document * Transocean to pay $1 billion civil penalty -- court document * Transocean to deny liability arising out of or relating to macondo well

incident other than as explicitly set forth in plea agreement * Transocean to pay $1 billion civil penalty in stages over a two-year period * Transocean proposed consent decree filed with U.S. district court in New

Orleans