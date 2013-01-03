FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Transocean reaches $1.4 bln settlement with US over 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill -- court records
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2013 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Transocean reaches $1.4 bln settlement with US over 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill -- court records

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - * U.S. files proposed consent decree with Transocean Ltd over 2010 Gulf

of Mexico oil spill -- court records * Transocean agrees to pay $400 million fines and other relief under plea

agreement -- court document * Transocean to pay $1 billion civil penalty -- court document * Transocean to deny liability arising out of or relating to macondo well

incident other than as explicitly set forth in plea agreement * Transocean to pay $1 billion civil penalty in stages over a two-year period * Transocean proposed consent decree filed with U.S. district court in New

Orleans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.