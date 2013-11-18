BRIEF-Transocean provides fleet update summary

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd : * Transocean Ltd provides fleet update summary * Says total value of new contracts since the October 16, 2013 fleet status

report is approximately $166 million. * Says estimated 2013 planned out-of-service time increased by a net 37 days * Transocean-co sold the standard jackup, gsf rig 127 , which was previously

held for sale. the details of the transaction have not been disclosed * Says estimated 2014 planned out-of-service time increased by a net 6 days. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage