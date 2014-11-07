FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Transocean to take impairment charges, delay results
November 7, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Transocean to take impairment charges, delay results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Rig contractor Transocean Ltd expects to incur impairment charges of $2.76 billion in the third quarter as it grapples with an oversupplied offshore drilling market, and said it would delay its quarterly results.

The owner of the world’s largest offshore drilling fleet was expected to report results after market close on Thursday.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report an adjusted profit of 83 cents per share on revenue of $2.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

