#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Transocean wins four drilling contracts from Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd said it was awarded four ultra-deepwater drillship contracts by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, adding an estimated $7.6 billion to the offshore driller’s revenue backlog.

Transocean expects to spend $3 billion on the four new rigs being built at a shipyard in South Korea. The company earlier this month said it was selling 38 less-capable rigs to focus on more lucrative shallow-water units.

Shipyard delivery for the first drillship to Shell is scheduled for mid-2015. The remaining three drillships will be delivered at about six-month intervals, Switzerland-based Transocean said on Friday.

The 10-year contracts with Shell are expected to start in 2015 and 2016.

