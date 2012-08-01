Transocean Q2 loss on another $750 mln charge for Macondo

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd, owner of the world’s largest offshore drilling fleet, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as it took another $750 million charge related to a potential settlement for the Macondo well disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

The company had a second-quarter net loss of $304 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with a profit of $124 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

The quarter included the $750 million charge, which comes on top of the $1 billion charge in the fourth quarter of 2011.