Transocean Q2 loss on another $750 mln charge for Macondo
August 1, 2012 / 9:40 PM / in 5 years

Transocean Q2 loss on another $750 mln charge for Macondo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd, owner of the world’s largest offshore drilling fleet, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as it took another $750 million charge related to a potential settlement for the Macondo well disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

The company had a second-quarter net loss of $304 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with a profit of $124 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

The quarter included the $750 million charge, which comes on top of the $1 billion charge in the fourth quarter of 2011.

