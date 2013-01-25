FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2013 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Icahn seeks $4/share dividend from Transocean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd : * Carl icahn says believes Transocean should return capital to

shareholders, declare dividend of at least $4 per share -filing * Icahn says if Transocean does not declare dividend of at least $4 per share,

he plans to propose $4 per share dividend at 2013 annual meeting * Icahn says nothing in filing should be viewed as indication that he intends

to consider public takeover of Transocean * Icahn holds more than 20 million Transocean shares, or about 5.6 percent of

total - filing

