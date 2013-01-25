FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn pushes Transocean for $4/share dividend
Puerto Rico
Cyber Risk
Reuters Backstory
January 25, 2013 / 10:36 PM / in 5 years

Icahn pushes Transocean for $4/share dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Carl Icahn wants to see offshore rig contractor Transocean declare a dividend of at least $4 per share, or else he will propose it himself at the next annual meeting, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Icahn now owns a 5.6 percent stake in the Switzerland-based company, which owns the world’s largest offshore drilling fleet, and said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision that nothing in it “should be viewed as an indication that the Reporting Persons intend to launch, or are otherwise considering, a public takeover of the Issuer.”

