FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Transocean chairman voted out, $2.24/shr dividend backed
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

Transocean chairman voted out, $2.24/shr dividend backed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZUG, Switzerland, May 17 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd said shareholders voted out Chairman Michael Talbert at the annual meeting on Friday and backed a nominee of activist investor Carl Icahn to replace him on the board of the world’s largest offshore drilling contractor.

The company told the meeting in Zug, Switzerland, that shareholders also voted in favor of the board-proposed dividend of $2.24 per share, while rejecting a $4-per-share payout proposed by Icahn.

Icahn, after disclosing a 5.6 percent stake in Transocean in January, set out on a campaign to shake up the board and extract a higher dividend. Transocean had called his proposed dividend “unsustainable” and offered $2.24 per share in response.

Transocean said earlier this week that Talbert would step down later this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.