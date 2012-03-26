FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Transocean eyes up to $1 bln in rig sales in 2012
March 26, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Transocean eyes up to $1 bln in rig sales in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS, March 26 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd , owner of the world’s largest offshore drilling fleet, expects to sell older rigs this year worth between $500 million and $1 billion as it steps up its effort to upgrade the fleet.

“We continue to pursue a broad spectrum of opportunities across the divestiture landscape: single asset transactions, packages of assets, single large-scale transactions,” Chief Executive Steven Newman told the Howard Weil Energy Conference in New Orleans.

In 2011, Transocean ended up selling five shallow-water jack-up rigs and a swamp barge for a total of $163 million. Since the end of the year, the company has struck deals to sell three more jack-ups with a carrying value of $59 million.

A year ago at the Howard Weil conference, Newman signaled his intent to shed its less-capable rigs, and even raised the possibility of a spin-off.

Noble Corp has been attempting to execute a similar transaction with its lower-specification rigs, though it indicated last month it was having trouble pulling off a deal.

“While we continue to evaluate disposition options, we believe these units should provide a positive contribution to our overall results under current market conditions,” Noble said in a statement. “We can provide no assurance as to whether any disposition transaction will occur or what form it may take.”

