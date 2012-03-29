FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Transocean rig upkeep is deficient-Norway watchdog
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 6 years

Transocean rig upkeep is deficient-Norway watchdog

Walter Gibbs

2 Min Read

OSLO, March 29 (Reuters) - Oil driller Transocean has committed “serious violations” of maintenance and safety rules in Norwegian waters, regulatory officials said on Thursday, two years after a Transocean rig blew up in the Gulf of Mexico.

“We found a lack of maintenance programs for a variety of devices and components,” said Oeyvind Midttun, a spokesman for Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA).

The authority said Transocean, the world’s largest offshore drilling company, broke maintenance, fire-prevention and emergency-evacuation codes on its Transocean Arctic rig, one of seven the company operates off Norway.

“Serious violations of the regulations have been shown,” the PSA said, adding that Transocean’s land-based systems for scheduling and following up on repairs and distinguishing between crucial ones and routine ones were also deficient.

The authority gave Transocean a deadline of April 26 to plan improvements that must be implemented by Sept. 1 to avoid legal sanctions.

“We are reviewing the document and will work with the PSA to resolve all the issues,” Transocean spokesman Guy Cantwell said.

In April 2010 a blowout in BP’s Macondo prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico caused an explosion on Transocean’s Deepwater Horizon rig, killing 11 people and polluting much of the gulf with oil.

Transocean’s semi-submersible Transocean Arctic is at work for Norwegian oil company Statoil in the Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.