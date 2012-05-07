FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Transocean strikes $432 mln buyout deal for 2 rigs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd , owner of the world’s largest offshore drilling fleet, will pay $432 million in shares to buy out its partner in a joint venture that owns two ultra-deepwater rigs working for Reliance Industries off India.

JV partner Quantum Pacific Management exercised an option to sell its stake for cash or shares in February, and its choice of shares became final as of May 6, Transocean said in a statement on Monday.

The price of 8.7 million Transocean shares at $49.69 apiece is net of Quantum’s $454 million share of the JV debts and based on a $1.64 billion fair value for the rigs, Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 and Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2. Named in honor of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani, they entered service in 2009 and 2010.

The KG2 set a record last year for drilling in the deepest water depth - 10,194 feet (3,107 meters).

Shares of Transocean, which entered into the JV in 2007, were 0.1 percent higher at $47.98 in midday trading on Monday.

