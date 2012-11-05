FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transocean sees new rig influx pushing up costs
November 5, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Transocean sees new rig influx pushing up costs

Reuters Staff

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd : * CEO says remains open to a settlement on macondo, but says recent rulings

emphasize the strength of its case * CEO says influx of new rigs and high offshore activity likely to result in

accelerating cost inflation * Sees 1,744 out-of-service days in 2013, down from an estimated 2,524 in 2012

and 3,702 in 2011 - slide * CFO says expects lower revenue in Q4 than in Q3 as rigs go into shipyard * CFO says expects revenue efficiency from continuing operations to average

about 93 percent in Q4 * CFO says expects 2013 revenue efficiency from continuing operations to

average about 93 percent * CFO says expects 2013 capex of about $3 billion * Exec says Chevron trying to get sedco 706 assigned to petrobras so it

can remain active in Brazil

