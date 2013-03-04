FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn says will press for bigger Transocean dividend
March 4, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

Icahn says will press for bigger Transocean dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he still plans to propose a $4.00 per share dividend at Transocean Ltd’s annual meeting, even as the company, the world’s largest drilling contractor, said it will restart payouts.

Transocean’s board has recommended that shareholders approve a $2.24 per-share dividend at the annual general meeting on May 17. The total payout would be about $800 million, the company said. It plans to pay the dividend on a quarterly basis starting in June.

Icahn, who now owns 5.6 percent of Transocean stock, asked for at least $4 per share in January.

