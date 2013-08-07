Transocean adjusted profit rises on improved rig demand

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd, owner of the world’s largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a rise in adjusted quarterly profit as demand for its rigs increased, and the company kept costs contained compared with last year.

Second-quarter net income was $307 million, or 84 cents per share, compared with a loss of $304 million, or 86 cents per share, a year ago - when it took a $750 million charge related to its Gulf of Mexico spill liability.

Excluding one-time items, Transocean earned $1.08 per share in the latest quarter, in line with the average of analysts’ estimates on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and up from an adjusted profit of 72 cents per share a year before. Revenue in the quarter rose 3 percent to about $2.4 billion.