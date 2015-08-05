In downturn, Transocean gets Q2 relief from spill settlement

HOUSTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd, a top offshore drilling company, avoided some of the headwinds hitting its peers on Wednesday by booking $735 million in legal settlements and insurance from the 2010 Macondo well blowout and oil spill.

That money offset a $653 million charge, among others, for scrapping or idling a group of drillships in response to slumping demand for offshore services during the worst downturn in oil prices in year.

The company said second-quarter operating revenues fell to $1.78 billion from $2.28 billion a year earlier, as net income slipped to $348 million from $597 million. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)