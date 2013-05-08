UPDATE 1-Transocean profit short of Wall Street estimates

May 8 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd, the world’s largest offshore drilling contractor, reported on Wednesday a weaker-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as some of its rigs could not work for a period of time due to a third-party equipment problem.

The impact of inspecting and replacing bolts on the blowout preventers of Gulf of Mexico rigs, after a flawed bolt was found on one in January, ended up being more than Transocean expected.

Revenue efficiency, or how much Transocean earned compared with what it could have made, ended up at 88 percent for the quarter, whereas it had said in May it was around 90 percent in the first two months of 2013 because of the bolt inspections.

First-quarter net income rose to $321 million, or 88 cents per share, from $10 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago - when it took a big charge on the value of its fleet. Excluding one-time items, it earned 93 cents per share, compared with the average $1.00 expected by analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue in the quarter grew 4 percent to $2.2 billion.

Transocean said the lower revenue efficiency number was partly due to the replacement of defective bolts after a faulty one on a Gulf of Mexico rig was deemed responsible for a drilling fluid leak.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said in early February that General Electric Co issued a safety notice to customers on Jan. 29 regarding bolts used in its H-4 connector, which connects the BOP to the wellhead.

The latest results come out as Transocean faces a challenge from activist investor Carl Icahn over its strategy and dividend as well as an ongoing court case to determine liability for the spill from BP Plc’s Macondo well, drilled by a Transocean rig.

Last week, London-based rival Ensco Plc had posted stronger-than-expected profits.

Switzerland-based Transocean will discuss its quarterly performance in more detail on a conference call with analysts on Thursday.