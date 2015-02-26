FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

Transocean takes $992 mln charge on drilling business as oil slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Offshore rig provider Transocean Ltd wrote down the value of its contract drilling business by $992 million in the fourth quarter as demand slumped due to a steep fall in oil prices.

As a result of the impairment charge, Transocean has no goodwill remaining on its balance sheet, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Demand for offshore rigs has weakened as oil producers scale back drilling and slash spending due to a near-50 percent fall in oil prices since June.

Transocean reported net loss of $739 million, or $2.04 per share, attributable to controlling interest for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $233 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating on Transocean’s $9.09 billion debt to junk on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

