Transocean lands 3 new contracts at higher rates

March 15 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd , owner of the world’s largest offshore drilling fleet, secured new contracts for three floating rigs, reflecting the steady growth in global demand.

Transocean said the Deepwater Expedition was picked up by an unidentified client for two years at a rate of $650,000 a day starting in November this year. The ultra-deepwater rig’s previous contract, at a dayrate of $640,000, was terminated early after months of downtime.

In an indication of a deepwater rig shortage that has been anticipated by drilling executives, the Expedition also secured fixed-price options through 2016 for $695,000 per day, according to Transocean’s fleet status update out on Thursday.

Another deepwater rig, the older Discoverer Seven Seas, will go to work for Eni this month off Indonesia on a contract running until September at $445,000 per day, compared with the $295,000 it earned off India until January.

In the UK North Sea, Nexen Inc signed up to extend its contract for the midwater GSF Arctic III by four months to the end of this year at a rate of $315,000 per day, an increase of $35,000.