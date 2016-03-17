Transocean defeats U.S. shareholder appeal over Gulf oil spill

Transocean Ltd on Thursday won the dismissal of an appeal by shareholders accusing the owner of the doomed Deepwater Horizon drilling rig of deceiving them about its safety practices prior to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

The offshore drilling company was represented by John Spiegel of Munger Tolles & Olson. The lead plaintiff, the DeKalb County Pension Fund of Decatur, Georgia, was represented by Geoffrey Johnson of Scott & Scott.

