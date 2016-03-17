FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Transocean defeats U.S. shareholder appeal over Gulf oil spill
March 17, 2016 / 10:44 PM / a year ago

Transocean defeats U.S. shareholder appeal over Gulf oil spill

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

Transocean Ltd on Thursday won the dismissal of an appeal by shareholders accusing the owner of the doomed Deepwater Horizon drilling rig of deceiving them about its safety practices prior to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

The offshore drilling company was represented by John Spiegel of Munger Tolles & Olson. The lead plaintiff, the DeKalb County Pension Fund of Decatur, Georgia, was represented by Geoffrey Johnson of Scott & Scott.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S7167A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
