FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Offshore driller Transocean posts fourth-quarter profit
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Offshore driller Transocean posts fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Offshore rig contractor Transocean Ltd posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, when it booked $1.21 billion in impairment charges.

The company’s shares were up 5 percent at $8.60 in extended trading.

Transocean’s operating and maintenance costs fell nearly 40 percent to $794 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company in November forecast 2016 costs to be 25-30 percent lower on sluggish drilling activity.

Total drilling fleet utilization rate decreased to 60 percent in the quarter from 73 percent a year earlier, while average daily revenue rose 4 percent to $422,800.

Capital expenditures fell to $665 million from $940 million in the third quarter.

Net income attributable to Transocean was $611 million, or $1.66 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $739 million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.68 per share.

Total revenue fell 17 percent to $1.85 billion.

Up to Wednesday’s close, the company’s U.S.-listed stock had lost nearly a third of its value over the past 12 months. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.