FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway police drop tax charges against oil rig firm Transocean
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 14, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Norway police drop tax charges against oil rig firm Transocean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian police said on Thursday they have dropped a planned appeal in a decade-long tax fraud case against Swiss-based offshore drilling firm Transocean , declaring that the company and its advisers are now considered innocent.

The decision followed the replacement last week of the lead prosecutor in the case.

Transocean and three individuals were acquitted by Oslo’s district court in July 2014, and the prosecution’s demand for 1.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($204 million) in damages was dismissed.

The National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime had planned to appeal the acquittal of Transocean Inc and unit Transocean Deepwater Drilling Company, as well as the acquittal of two of the company’s three advisers.

The Norwegian police unit launched its investigation into the transactions in 2005. ($1 = 8.8240 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.