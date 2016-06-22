FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2016

Delaware court orders auction of translation firm TransPerfect

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Delaware court has approved the use of an auction to complete a previously ordered sale of TransPerfect Global Inc, one of the world's largest language translation companies, which has been caught up in a high-profile dispute between its co-owners.

In a decision by the Chancery Court on Monday, Chancellor Andrew Bouchard ordered the auction be opened to outside bidders as well as existing shareholders, and gave a court-appointed custodian broad control over the process. He gave the custodian until July 1 to come up with details for carrying out the auction.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
