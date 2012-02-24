FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ship traffic halted at Houston due to fog
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 24, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ship traffic halted at Houston due to fog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

HOUSTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pilots stopped moving ships in and out of the major oil port of Houston late on Thursday due to fog, delaying 46 vessels that were inbound and 32 outbound, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The past several days have seen repeated bouts of fog along the 53-mile (85-km) Houston Ship Channel, which serves the ports of Houston, Texas City and Galveston.

The channel is lined with one of the world’s greatest concentrations of oil refineries and petrochemical plants and many of the vessels slowed by fog are tankers.

Fog is a frequent phenomenon on the Texas Coast in winter and early spring, caused by warm, moist air passing over the cooler waters of the Gulf of Mexico. (Reporting By Bruce Nichols; editing by Andre Grenon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.