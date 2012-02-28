Fog halts Houston Ship Channel traffic-Coast Guard

HOUSTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ships halted movement on the Houston Ship Channel on Tuesday morning due to dense fog along the 53-mile (85-km) waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Fifteen ships were waiting to enter the channel and 20 were waiting to exit from the Texan ports of Houston, Galveston and Texas City, according to the Coast Guard.

Ship pilots halted vessels going to and from the port of Houston shortly after midnight CST (0600 GMT) due to poor visibility. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)