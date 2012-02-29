FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 29, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 6 years

Fog stops Houston Ship Channel traffic a 2nd day-Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Ship pilots kept vessels halted for a second day on Wednesday along the Houston Ship Channel as dense sea fog continued make navigation to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port unsafe, said the U.S. Coast Guard.

Thirty-five ships were waiting to sail to and 43 ships were waiting to sail from the port of Houston, according to the Coast Guard. Ship pilots were able to guide ships from Galveston and Texas City, Texas by early on Wednesday morning.

Ship pilots called a halt to ship movement early on Tuesday morning due to the fog. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley)

