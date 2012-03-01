FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sea fog again halts ships on Houston Channel-Coast Guard
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 1, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 6 years ago

Sea fog again halts ships on Houston Channel-Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Sea fog again stopped ships from moving along the Houston Ship Channel to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Forty-nine ships were waiting to enter the channel to sail to the port of Houston, and 15 were waiting to exit from Houston, the Coast Guard said.

Five ships were waiting to sail to the ports of Galveston and Texas City, with three waiting to leave those ports.

Ship pilots halted the vessels overnight after sea fog made visibility unsafe to navigate the 53-mile (85-km) waterway, according to the Coast Guard. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.