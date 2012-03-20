US Gulf weather halts Houston Channel traffic - Coast Guard

HOUSTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Ships were halted along Houston Ship Channel Tuesday morning due to heavy weather in the Gulf of Mexico, said the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said a small number of ships were waiting to move into or out of the channel, a 53-mile (85-km) waterway connecting the busiest U.S. petrochemical port at Houston with the Gulf.

Ship pilots halted vessel movement overnight due to the rough seas, which are expected to calm later today after a storm front moves the Gulf Coast. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley)