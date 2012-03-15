FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2012

Ships stopped on Houston Channel due fog - Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Ships were stopped for a fourth day on the Houston Ship Channel due to dense sea fog blanketing the 53-mile (85-km) waterway Thursday between the Gulf of Mexico and the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Thirty ships were waiting to sail to the port of Houston and four were waiting to sail from the port, the Coast Guard said

Ship pilots called a halt to vessel movement on Thursday morning, the fourth day pilots have stopped ship traffic due to unsafe visibility because of fog. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)

