Ships moving on Houston Channel after brief halt-Coast Guard
February 27, 2012

Ships moving on Houston Channel after brief halt-Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ships were moving along the Houston Ship Channel on Monday morning following a brief halt due to sea fog, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Ship pilots stopped vessel movement for about an hour and a half earlier this mornng after fog reduced visibility to unsafe levels along the 53-mile (85-km) waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port.

No ships were waiting to enter or exit the channel to the port of Houston due to the stoppage, the Coast Guard said. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)

