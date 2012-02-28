UPDATE 1-Fog halts Houston Ship Channel traffic-US Coast Guard

(Updates with ships stopped through Tuesday)

HOUSTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ship traffic was idled throughout the day Tuesday along the Houston Ship Channel as dense fog made navigation of the 53-mile (85-km) waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port unsafe for ship pilots, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Twenty-five ships were waiting to enter the channel and 38 were waiting to exit from the port of Houston, according to the Coast Guard.

Ship pilots halted vessels going to and from the port of Houston shortly after midnight CST (0600 GMT) due to poor visibility.

Dense sea fog is a routine feature of late winter and early spring weather along the Gulf Coast. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)