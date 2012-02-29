FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ships moving on Houston Channel as fog lifts -Coast Guard
February 29, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ships moving on Houston Channel as fog lifts -Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with ships moving, fog cleared)

HOUSTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Ship pilots resumed moving vessels along the Houston Ship Channel after a day-and-a-half halt due to dense sea fog along the 53-mile (85-km) waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, said the U.S. Coast Guard.

Thirty two ships were waiting to enter the channel and 34 ships were waiting to exit the channel from the port of Houston, according to the Coast Guard. Ship pilots were able to guide ships from Galveston and Texas City, Texas, by early on Wednesday morning.

Ship pilots called a halt to ship movement early on Tuesday morning due to the fog. Pilots resumed guiding ships at 10 a.m. local time (1600 GMT) Wednesday. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley and Lisa Shumaker)

