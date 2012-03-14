Ships backed up outside Houston Channel-Coast Guard

HOUSTON, March 14 (Reuters) - Forty ships were waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to enter the Houston Ship Channel on Wednesday morning as sea fog again threatened to halt ship movement along the waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Ship pilots stopped guiding ships along the 53-mile (85 km) channel Monday and most of Tuesday as dense sea fog reduced visiblity to unsafe levels, leading to the backlog of vessels.

Another seven ships were waiting to exit from the port of Houston, according to the Coast Guard. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)