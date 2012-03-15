FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ships moving again on Houston Channel-Coast Guard
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 15, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Ships moving again on Houston Channel-Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with ships moving again)	
    HOUSTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Ships resumed moving
through the Houston Ship Channel as to dense sea fog dissipated
on Thursday morning along the 53-mile (85-km) waterway between
the Gulf of Mexico and the busiest U.S. petrochemical port,
according to the U.S. Coast Guard.	
    About 25 ships were waiting in the Gulf to sail through the
channel to the port of Houston, the Coast Guard said	
    Ship pilots called a halt to vessel movement early on
Thursday morning, the fourth day pilots have stopped guiding
ships due to unsafe visibility because of fog.	
	
 (Reporting By Erwin Seba)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.