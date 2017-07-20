FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
TransUnion seeks new trial after 'staggering' $60 mln jury verdict
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Strong growth in cloud business drives Microsoft results
Earnings
Strong growth in cloud business drives Microsoft results
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Politics
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
One in eight people who voted for Trump having second thoughts: Reuters/Ipsos poll
The Trump Administration
One in eight people who voted for Trump having second thoughts: Reuters/Ipsos poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 20, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 2 hours ago

TransUnion seeks new trial after 'staggering' $60 mln jury verdict

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

TransUnion has asked a federal judge to order a new trial or to set aside a $60 million jury verdict awarded in June to consumers who said the credit bureau falsely reported that they were on a government watchlist of terrorists and other security threats.

In a motion on Wednesday in San Francisco federal court, lawyers for TransUnion said the jury award was a "staggering" amount for consumers who suffered no measurable harm and more than wipes out TransUnion’s total profits for 2011, when the alleged conduct occurred.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gNYbI0

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.