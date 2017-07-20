TransUnion seeks new trial after 'staggering' $60 mln jury verdict

TransUnion has asked a federal judge to order a new trial or to set aside a $60 million jury verdict awarded in June to consumers who said the credit bureau falsely reported that they were on a government watchlist of terrorists and other security threats.

In a motion on Wednesday in San Francisco federal court, lawyers for TransUnion said the jury award was a "staggering" amount for consumers who suffered no measurable harm and more than wipes out TransUnion’s total profits for 2011, when the alleged conduct occurred.

