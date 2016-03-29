Consumer lawsuit against TransUnion can go forward- 7th Circuit

Consumers alleging in a class action that credit bureau TransUnion sold them inaccurate, worthless credit scores online cannot be compelled to arbitrate their claims, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision elaborating on Internet contracts, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said the arbitration agreement on Transunion’s Website was not valid, as consumers had no way of knowing they were agreeing to it when they clicked on a button to buy a “3-in-one” credit score package.

