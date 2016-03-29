FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Consumer lawsuit against TransUnion can go forward- 7th Circuit
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 29, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Consumer lawsuit against TransUnion can go forward- 7th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Consumers alleging in a class action that credit bureau TransUnion sold them inaccurate, worthless credit scores online cannot be compelled to arbitrate their claims, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision elaborating on Internet contracts, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said the arbitration agreement on Transunion’s Website was not valid, as consumers had no way of knowing they were agreeing to it when they clicked on a button to buy a “3-in-one” credit score package.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RGbcMP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.