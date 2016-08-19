Judge preserves federal claim over TransUnion credit reports

Credit bureau TransUnion Corp must face claims it violated federal law by selling consumers credit scores that differed substantially from those provided to businesses or lenders, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge James Zagel dismissed state law claims against TransUnion but ruled it could be liable for violations of the U.S. Fair Credit Reporting Act for selling consumers its so-called "VantageScore" rather than the more widely known Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) score.

