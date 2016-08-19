FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Judge preserves federal claim over TransUnion credit reports
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 19, 2016 / 10:56 PM / a year ago

Judge preserves federal claim over TransUnion credit reports

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Credit bureau TransUnion Corp must face claims it violated federal law by selling consumers credit scores that differed substantially from those provided to businesses or lenders, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge James Zagel dismissed state law claims against TransUnion but ruled it could be liable for violations of the U.S. Fair Credit Reporting Act for selling consumers its so-called "VantageScore" rather than the more widely known Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) score.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bnCZ6H

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.