CORRECTED-Credit bureau TransUnion prices IPO at $22.50 per share (June 24)
June 25, 2015 / 12:32 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Credit bureau TransUnion prices IPO at $22.50 per share (June 24)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects para 2 in June 24 story to say net proceeds will be $664.8 mln, not $626.5 mln. Corrects para 3 to say IPO priced above mid-point of the expected range)

June 24 (Reuters) - Credit bureau TransUnion said its initial public offering has been priced at $22.50 per share, valuing the company at about $4 billion.

The company said it will receive net proceeds of about $664.8 million. (bit.ly/1Gz07Ep)

The offer price is above the mid-point of the expected range of $21 to $23 per share.

The company helps businesses analyze data related to its consumers, verify identities and investigate potential fraud. It also enables consumers to view their credit profiles, manage personal information and guard against identity theft.

The company’s shares are expected to start trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TRU”.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Securities LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc are among the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

