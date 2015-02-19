FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransUnion plans to raise $800 million in an IPO-Bloomberg
February 19, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

TransUnion plans to raise $800 million in an IPO-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Credit Bureau TransUnion Corp plans to raise about $800 million in an initial public offering this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company, which sells credit reports and services to business, plans to raise about $600 million to $800 million in the third quarter, the report added (bloom.bg/1vHuPan).

The Chicago-based company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co on the IPO, Bloomberg reported, citing the unnamed sources.

TransUnion was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru

