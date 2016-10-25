TransUnion must face lawsuit over reporting mistakes - ruling

A federal magistrate judge in San Francisco has allowed to proceed a nationwide class action accusing credit reporting agency TransUnion of mistakenly identifying thousands of U.S. consumers as having criminal records or being on terrorist watch lists.

In a decision issued last week denying TransUnion's motion to decertify the class, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler rejected TransUnion's argument that the named plaintiff, California resident Amit Patel, lacked standing to sue because he suffered no concrete harm from mistakes allegedly included in a report submitted to a potential landlord.

