TransUnion headed to trial over government watch list alerts

Credit bureau TransUnion will try to convince a jury next month that it took reasonable steps to check the accuracy of its reports as it defends itself against accusations that it wrongly tagged consumers as being on a federal list of security threats.

In a trial brief filed on Thursday in San Francisco federal court, lawyers for TransUnion said plaintiffs suing the credit bureau have no evidence that it violated anyone's rights or acted recklessly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qb4mca