BRIEF-Trastor REIC SA announces 9M results

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA

* Total debt at Sept. 30 at 7.5 million euros versus 7.4 million euros year ago

* 9M funds from operations 1.7 million euros versus 1.7 million euros

* 9M net profit 0.25 million euros versus 0.457 million euros

* 9M net cash 2.6 million euros versus 5.4 million euros

* Portfolio value on sep. 30, 2014 at 74.6 million euros versus 78.1 million euros

* 9M leasing revenue at 3.2 million euros versus 3.3 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1zlyBvu

