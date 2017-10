Jan 17 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Stryker Corp said it will buy Hong Kong-based Trauson Holdings Co Ltd for $764 million in an all cash deal, to expand in one of the fastest-growing markets for orthopaedic products in China.

Stryker will pay HK$7.50 ($0.97) for every share of Trauson.

Trauson’s controlling shareholder, Luna Group, has agreed to tender 61.7 percent of Trauson shares.