FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Travel Picks: Top 10 Fitness Boot Camps around the world
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 18, 2013 / 10:44 AM / 5 years ago

Travel Picks: Top 10 Fitness Boot Camps around the world

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The military-style fitness "boot
camps" which originated in the United States have invaded nearly
every corner of the earth.
    If you're looking to combine travel with hardcore fitness in
a team environment to jumpstart your exercise regime this year,
you may enjoy online travel advisor Cheapflight.com's
 Top 10 Fitness Boot Camps around the
world. Reuters has not endorsed this list: 
1.  St. Vincent, Caribbean
    The volcanic St. Vincent Island is located in the Caribbean
Sea, between Saint Lucia and Grenada, and served as a filming
location for Pirates of the Caribbean.
    Buccament Bay Resort and Fitness 4 Boot Camps are offering
guests the chance to reach (and sustain) their weight and
fitness goals with a special holiday exercise camp.
    Led by ex-Royal Marines, guests can choose between five,
six, 10 or 12-day courses offering a variety of daily exercises,
including circuit training, obstacle courses, swimming, team
games, boxing and yoga.
2.  Algarve, Portugal
    The most popular tourist destination in Portugal - and one
of the most popular in Europe - the Algarve attracts around
seven million travelers each year. They are drawn to the
region's year-round sunshine, golden beaches and fabulous food.
    With this welcoming location as your backdrop, Luxury
Algarve Bootcamp offers training and nutrition courses to take
your fitness to the next level.
    The program includes health and fitness assessments and
consultation with a nutritionist, twice daily boot camp classes
featuring yoga, Pilates, beach boxing, jogging, running,
mountain biking, swimming, circuit training and resistance
training.
3.  Kent, England
    In the rolling hills of the lush Kent farmland the
female-only G.I. Jane Bootcamp puts women from all over the
world through their paces.
    Over the course of three or seven days, women take part in
intensive physical training, supported by a professional team
with the aim of getting fit, losing weight and gaining mental
strength.
    Working in small, close-knit groups, everyone receives equal
attention and the varied workouts keep guests on their toes.
Meditation, nutritional advice and life-coaching also help
guests kick start a new way of living.
4.  St. Petersburg, Florida
    In the sunshine state of Florida, St. Pete Beach is home to
Getaway Fitness' boot camp at the TradeWinds Island Grand
Resort. 
    Travelers come to St. Pete to take in the pristine white
sand coastline, enjoy the clear gulf waters and soak up the sun.
All this makes St. Pete Beach the ideal location for a
butt-kicking workout.
    A typical day begins with a beach boot camp session and is
followed by five to six hours of structured, intensive fitness
activities until about 2:30 p.m. when guests are free to make
the most of the beach, enjoy spa services or just relax.
5.  Ibiza, Spain
    Healthy living might not spring to mind when you think of
the beautiful party island of Ibiza, but it's the setting for No
1 Boot Camp's Luxury Fitness Retreat.
    This peaceful retreat is the perfect place to detox and
exercise with a week's worth of tough military-style fitness and
yoga. A typical day includes challenging, but breathtaking hikes
to the Goddess Island, core stability exercises and team
activities.
6.  Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
    Taking the concept of boot camp to new heights, why not kick
off a year of health and fitness with a climb up Kilimanjaro?
    Run by British Military Fitness, two experienced military
mountain leaders will take a group of 30 on a seven-day trek up
and down Africa's highest peak.
    The package includes training days as well as assistance in
the run-up to the challenge, and the crew will give you a great
chance of getting as high up the mountain as you are able.
    Plus, you'll be tackling this life-changing feat with a
group of like-minded, adventurous people.
7.  Tulum, Mexico
    With ancient Mayan ruins and untouched beaches as your
setting, a Bikini Boot Camp in Mexico will have you looking
summer-ready in no time.
    Classes include circuit training, body sculpting, beach
cardio, kickboxing, Pilates and cardio dance. Plus, there are
guided bike tours to the Mayan ruins of Tulum and the Sian K'aan
reserve.
    But Bikini Boot Camp is more than just a fitness vacation.
It's a combination of exercise, healthy eating, adventure,
relaxing and pampering, giving guests a break from routine and a
chance for some 'me time.'
8.  Phuket, Thailand
    Thailand's largest island, Phuket, is a partygoer's paradise
and one of the world's most popular tourist destinations.
    Surrounded by tropical forest, the Raw Fitness Boot Camp is
not only empowering and fun, but aims to transform guests on all
levels - body, mind and spirit. There is no competition,
judgment or pressure; just support and encouragement every step
of the way.
    Intensive fitness sessions run from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
daily and include beach training, group training sessions,
martial arts classes and an optional healthy detox program.
9. Queensland, Australia
    Within the rainforests, waterfalls and mountain views of
Lamington National Park Queensland, the Commando is ready to
whip you into shape.
    A highly qualified coach famous for his appearance on TV's
The Biggest Loser, the Commando (aka Steve Willis) is hosting
five 'no excuses' three-day camps at Binna Burra Lodge.
    The atmosphere in the camps is one of support and
camaraderie to anyone who puts in the effort.
    Based on the CrossFit system, the programme also aims to
improve endurance, strength, mental toughness and adaptability.
    10. Watamu, Kenya
    On the white sand beaches of the Indian Ocean, Watamu is the
perfect destination for chilling out, watching the sun set,
meeting friendly monkeys, snorkeling and getting into shape.
    Wildfitness is based at Baraka House on the north coast of
Kenya, and boasts panoramic rooftops, beautiful balconies
overlooking the sea and easy access to the Arabuko-Sokoke Forest
Reserve.
    The sleepy fishing village of Watamu is a designated UN area
of outstanding natural beauty. It is said to be one of the top
10 beaches in the world and its waters are teeming with coral
reefs. Wildfitness is designed for people of all ages and
fitness levels. Courses run for nine days, two weeks or three
and a half weeks and are packed with workshops, movement classes
and adventurous training.

 (Editing by Paul Casciato)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.