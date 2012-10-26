FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 26, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Travel Picks: Top 10 spookiest destinations for Halloween

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

San Francisco, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ghosts and goblins will roam
the streets and haunt your doorstep in the hope of some treats
next week on Halloween. In honor of the ghoulish festival whose
origins are said to stretch back to ancient harvest festivals
online travel adviser Hotwire.com (www.hotwire.com) has compiled
a list of its Top 10 spookiest destinations. Reuters has not
endorsed this list:
1.  HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA
    The city of Hollywood is so glamorous that even spirits have
a hard time leaving it behind. In fact, Marilyn Monroe and
Montgomery Clift are just two of the many ghosts rumored to
dwell in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Meanwhile, B- and C-list
celebri-ghouls are believed to haunt some of Tinsel Town's other
famous landmarks including Grauman's Chinese Theatre and the
Hollywood sign. If you're in the mood for some guided
fright-seeing, the Dearly Departed Tour will steer you through
50 years of Hollywood murders including those of Sharon Tate,
Janis Joplin and the infamous Black Dhalia.
2.  SALEM, MASSACHUSETTS
    Though tragedy struck Salem, Massachusetts over 400 years
ago, the essence of the "witch hysteria" still lingers over this
small town. The Witch Trials of 1692 accused more than 150
people of witchcraft and condemned 19 to the death. Visitors can
check out the full story behind "Witch City, USA" at the Salem
Witch Museum and then venture onto the haunted grounds
themselves. And because of its history, Salem has also become a
world-renowned meeting place for enthusiast of the dark and
creepy, which has helped create a whole new generation of
spookiness.
3.  NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA
    Put down your Mardi Gras beads and prepare yourself for
ghosts, voodoo and vampires. Commonly referred to as "the most
haunted city in the United States," New Orleans definitely lives
up to its frightening reputation, with voodoo shops, museums and
wickedly cryptic tales of Marie Laveau, the "Queen of Voodoo."
But the spooky adventures don't end there. Come face to face
with the paranormal on one of the many ghost and cemetery tours,
or step into Anne Rice's world of vampires and demons in the
French Quarter.
4.  SLEEPY HOLLOW, NEW YORK
    It may not be the most terrifying place on this list, but
one short story about a headless horseman has made the tiny
suburb of Sleepy Hollow a well-known horror hot spot. There are
tours year-round, but the scariest time to venture into this
village is in October when the Halloween theme is in full
effect. From ghostly hay rides to cemetery tours to the annual
Horseman's Hollow haunted house, visitors are definitely in for
some scares that might leave them speechless...or even headless.
5.  EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND
    If you think you've got the guts to face anything, head to
Edinburgh, Scotland. A history of gruesome military attacks,
tortures and executions have given the infamous Edinburgh Castle
its reputation for being one of the most haunted places in the
country, and the city itself has been called the spookiest place
in Europe. Take a stroll down "The Royal Mile" and meander on
your own through the eerie narrow lanes that lead off the main
street, or join one of several guided tours through Greyfriars
cemetery or the Edinburgh Vaults beneath the city streets for a
frightful, yet historical, experience.
6.  PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC
    This "Magical Capital" has a sinister past, which some
believe has made it an ideal place to find plenty of hauntings.
Prague has something for every supernatural enthusiast, like
ill-willed ghosts seeking revenge, a legendary golem protecting
the city's famous Jewish Quarter, the trotting sound of a
headless Templar Knight's horse on the cobblestone streets and
eerie crypts in the dark dungeons of Prague Castle. With more
horrifying happenings than you can imagine, Prague will
definitely send chills down your spine.
7.  BERMUDA TRIANGLE
    Simply saying the name "Bermuda Triangle" can raise the hair
of travelers around the globe. Still one of the world's biggest
mysteries, the Bermuda Triangle (or Devil's Triangle, as it's
sometimes called) is tied to the complete disappearance of over
50 ships and 20 aircraft. Willing to take the risk? Visitors can
use their own vessel to sail through the unnerving triad or take
a cruise to the Caribbean from an east coast port so you can
face the unexplained phenomena from the lap of luxury.
8.  PARIS, FRANCE
    To many, Paris is the city for lovers, but it's also the
home to some chilling ghost stories. There are tours that take
you to some of the more haunted locations, like the Père
Lachaise Cemetery or The Catacombs of Paris, but visitors need
only walk around the best parts of the city at night to
experience a ghostly encounter. It's said that the spirit of
translator Gérard de Nerval haunts the Théâtre de la Ville, and
if you're at the Pont Marie at night, you might catch a glimpse
of the Frenchwoman who froze to death while waiting for her
husband to arrive on that very bridge.
9.  TRANSYLVANIA, ROMANIA
    You might not need garlic and wooden stakes when visiting
Brand Castle in Transylvania, Romania, but the terrifying truth
of the infamous Prince Vlad will definitely make you watch your
neck when roaming this castle. This legendary torturer's
reputation for being sadistic is well-known throughout Europe,
and even though he wasn't believed to be a vampire, his inhumane
thirst for blood was the impetus behind Bram Stoker's Dracula.
Prince Vlad's remains disappeared mysteriously from the castle,
leaving many questions unanswered, but visitors can tour this
landmark to feel the remnants of Dracula's wrath.
10. MOSCOW, RUSSIA
    The ancient city of Moscow lends itself to somber legends
and centuries-old spirits. Here, visitors can walk with
"Diggers" down into the cryptic Underground Planet, the
seemingly endless underground network of tunnels, and witness a
dreary torture chamber and a pond that was once the site of a
mass suicide. These esoteric experiences aren't just reserved
for the subterranean; visitors who walk down Tverskaya Street
might spot the famous and ghostly black cat at midnight. 
Meanwhile, Myasnitskaya Street is the home of the ghastly
patriarch of the once-wealthy Kysovnikovys family who lost it
all during a robbery and roams around muttering, "Oh, my money,
my money...", and then those who were hit hard on one of
Kuznetsky Most Street's gambling houses might also enjoy getting
picked up by a grey coach that will take them "wherever their
soul wishes".  

 (Editing by Paul Casciato)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
