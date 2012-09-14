FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Travel Picks: Top 10 multi-generational destinations
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 14, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Travel Picks: Top 10 multi-generational destinations

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - As baby boomers hit retirement
and generation Xers become soccer moms, more and more families
will be looking for vacation spots that work for a wider age
group. With this in mind, the members and editors of
VirtualTourist.com compiled a list of the "Top 10
Multi-Generational Destinations." The aim was to find locales
that will provide stimulating activities and a multitude of
options for children, parents, and grandparents while on
vacation. Reuters has not endorsed this list:

1.  Florence, Italy
    In addition to being the center of Renaissance culture and
one of Europe's most beautiful cities, Florence provides a
compact, easily walkable destination for families of all ages.
One great thing about Florence is that even if some family
members have already visited the city, there are always more
things to see, and many of the city's masterpieces are just as
thrilling on the second or third visit. Architectural landmarks
include the Duomo, topped by Brunelleschi's dome, and the
Bapistry, with its exquisite gold doors. No trip to Florence is
complete with a visit to the Uffizi Gallery and the Galleria
della Accademia, which houses Michaelangelo's David.
VirtualTourist members suggest getting timed tickets for both of
these museums in advance of your trip; otherwise, the line can
be quite atrocious! Women of all ages will enjoy strolling the
Ponte Vecchio, the bridge over the Arno River that is lined with
gold jewelry shops, and VT members also noted that the Palazzo
Medici and the Chapel of the Magi, though not a usual tour stop,
is definitely worth the extra few Euros. For those who'd like to
explore other Tuscan towns, Lucca, San Gimignano, and Siena are
all picturesque and very different from the bustle of Florence.
2.  Washington, DC
    Washington is an ideal place for a multi-generational
gathering. The variety of culture is amazing - from monuments
and museums to interesting culinary experiences. Children will
be astounded by the airplanes hanging from the ceilings at the
National Air and Space Musuem, and adults can marvel at the
details of James McNeill Whistler's opulent Peacock Room at the
Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery. No matter
their age, all visitors to the National Gallery of Art will be
amazed at both the collection of works, and the Concourse
walkway, where sculptor Leo Villareal's light project,
Multiverse, glitters and glows. If walking between the monuments
is too much, perhaps try the paddle boats at the Tidal Basin;
they provide a great view of the Jefferson Memorial. One great
advantage to Washington, DC, is the amount of FREE cultural
experiences: all of the Smithsonian Museums and National
Monuments are free to the public. If your trip allows for a
short jaunt out of town, you can check out Colonial Williamsburg
and Busch Gardens, located just under 3 hours south of the
Capitol in Williamsburg, Virginia.
3.  London, England
    London has always been a great spot for family members of
all ages. There are high culture activities, like the Tate
Modern or the National Portrait Gallery, as well as more
hands-on diversions, like the London Eye and the Royal
Observatory, where you'll find the Greenwich Meridian Line.
Thanks to London's fantastic "tube," it's very easy to see
multiple areas in one day. Visitors might start at Trafalgar
Square, visiting the National Portrait Gallery, Leicester
Square, and St Martin-in-the-Fields, then hop on the Tube to
Westminster, where Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, and the House of
Lords are all located. Other venues not to be missed are the
British Museum, which houses the Rosetta Stone, and the Tate
Modern in the Southbank area. Another great treat in London is
the theatre - visit Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, also along the
Southbank, or catch a show in the city's West End. Similar to
Washington, DC, London is a great place to soak up culture,
since entrance to most of the city's large museums is free,
though tickets must be purchased for most special shows and
exhibitions.
4.  Banff National Park and Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada
    Skip the Alaskan cruise that all your friends are taking and
go explore the true wilderness- the kind that isn't readily
available anywhere nearby. Alberta, Canada is home to some of
the most beautiful, pristine, and well-preserved natural
settings in the world, including Banff National Park, Canada's
first national park and the world's third national park. The
Xplorer Club, which includes a free interactive booklet,
provides interactive activities for children, including a
scavenger hike and Banff National Park Bingo, so they better
keep their eyes peeled for elk, bears and Woodland Caribou. The
area is unique in that it provides equal amounts of activities
no matter the season. In summer, there are great hiking trails,
rafting excursions, biking trips, or horseback rides; the winter
provides ample snow for both downhill or cross country skiing,
snowshoeing, ice fishing, and enjoying the hot springs! Another
great aspect of Banff & Lake Louise is that there are so many
options, any activity can be modified: for example, the number
of hiking trails provide for any difficulty level, length of
hike, and time, so people of all ages can participate in
activities. For those who aren't up for seriously steep hills, a
simple stroll around Lake Louise or Moraine Lake provides some
exercise and beautiful scenery.
5.  Barcelona, Spain
    While many European cities are difficult for an entire
family to visit, Barcelona is ideal for a family. While small
children can enjoy the amusement park on top of Mt. Tibadabo,
they'll also admire the Modernisme architecture of Gaudi's Casa
Batilo, La Pedrera, and Park Guell. Kids will likewise enjoy
strolling Las Ramblas and watching street performers, with a
short break at La Boqueria, Barcelona's famous market. The
town's music culture and fantastic shopping will keep teenagers
and young adults plenty occupied, as will its fun neighborhoods
like El Born and El Raval. For older family members, the compact
Barri Gotic (Gothic Quarter) is great for exploring on foot,
with the Cathedral, the archway on Carrer del Bisbe, and Museu
d'Historia de Barcelona all within a few blocks of each other.
VirtualTourist members have remarked that the Museu d'Historia
de Barcelona is a unique find - underneath the Placa del Rei,
there is an archaeological site showcasing what the Roman colony
of Barcino was like, giving visitors the opportunity to walk
among the ruins beneath the square. A short train ride takes the
family to Sitges, a beautiful beachside community, for a
different view of Catalonia.
5.  Costa Rica
    While arts and architecture might excite some families,
visiting the rainforest on an eco-tour might be just the ticket
for families with both plant and animal lovers. Since 25% of the
nation's land is protected conservation areas, Costa Rica is an
ideal spot for this type of travel. For the more active in the
group, there are zip lines and suspended bridges throughout the
rainforest canopy, perfect for spotting animals and the
country's unique fauna. There are numerous ways of exploring the
terrain, from hiking and mountain biking, to more unique means
of transport like ATVs or horseback. For those who are looking
for a more relaxed travel experience, Costa Rica has beautiful
beaches on both its Pacific and Caribbean shores, though
travelers interested in surfing and waves might prefer the
beaches along the Pacific.
6.  San Diego, CA
    A delight for children and adults alike, San Diego is a
great place for a multi-generational trip. Possibly the most
kid-friendly destination in America, San Diego boasts a world
famous zoo, SeaWorld, LegoLand, and the Zoo's Safari Park. The
city's proximity to Anaheim (less than 2 hours by car) means
families can easily visit Disneyland for a night or two as well.
In Balboa Park, the entire family can find fun activities: kids
can visit the Zoo, while some adults can peruse the San Diego
Museum of Art or enjoy Balboa's amazing collection of gardens.
Both children and adults will enjoy a visit to Coronado, where
adults will recognize the Hotel del Coronado from movies such as
"Some Like It Hot," and kids will delight in the island's
fantastic white sand beaches. Those interested in nightlife and
a great bar scene need only venture to the Gaslamp Quarter,
while couples looking for a romantic seaside stroll might want
to venture up to La Jolla, one of the most beautiful beaches in
California.
7.  Safari in Kenya and Tanzania, Africa
    If you want every generation to be amazed, few journeys and
experiences can impact people of any age like the visuals of an
East African safari. The itineraries can vary widely, but many
trips seem to begin in Nairobi, Kenya, and include seeing both
the giraffes and tribes around the Masai Mara Game Reserve.
Kenya's neighbor to the south, Tanzania, is another destination
not to be missed, with such natural wonders as Ngorongora
Crater, Mount Kilimanjaro, and Serengeti National Park. The
Ngorongora Crater, a result of a collapsed volcanic eruption, is
now home to lions, elephants, hyenas, gazelles, and zebras.
Serengeti National Park is the yearly site of the zebra
migration, an awe-inspiring sight no matter what the traveler's
age.
8.  Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
    Only a handful of beach destinations have the luxury of
being able to guarantee great weather, and with around only 7
inches of rain each year, Los Cabos is among those privileged
few. For the more active travelers, there is snorkeling,
windsurfing, jet skis, and parasailing. A great activity that
accommodates multiple levels of activity is deep sea fishing.
The Sea of Cortez is home to a wide array of game fish including
blue marlin, wahoo, dorado, cabrilla, and yellowtail. While
reeling in the fish can be a lot of work, the less active of the
group can enjoy the boat ride and a cerveza. Between December
and March, there is also the opportunity to whale watch in the
waters around Los Cabos. 
9.  Gold Coast, Australia
    A VirtualTourist.com member from New Zealand suggested
Australia's Gold Coast as a great family spot, and we can't
agree more! Located in the south-east corner of Queensland,
Australia, the Gold Coast is almost equidistant from Byron Bay,
New South Wales, and Brisbane, Queensland. With beach names like
"Mermaid Beach" and "Surfers Paradise," it's understandable why
the 70 km (43.5 miles) of open coastline is world-renowned. For
kids who like theme parks, there is a SeaWorld, a Wet 'n' Wild,
and Warner Brothers Movie World, all within 25 minutes of each
other. The Gold Coast is actually Australia's most bio-diverse
area, filled with subtropical rainforests; lookout tracks in
Lamington National Park will provide view of both lush
vegetation, but also even Byron Bay! Along the coastline, there
are many "learn to dive" sites, for teenagers who want to try
scuba diving but are not yet certified, as well as surf schools.
For those who don't want to hike for views, there is SkyPoint
Observation Deck in Surfers Paradise, providing a 360 degree
view of the Gold Coast from over 230m (755 ft.) above the
beaches below.

 (Editing by Paul Casciato)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.