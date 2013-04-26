FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

REPEAT-Travel Picks: Top 10 street-food cities

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(Fixes justification)
    LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Quick, cheap and chock full of
flavor, street food gives hungry passers-by a lot to love in
locales around the world. Trying the local open-air fare is also
a key ingredient to sampling any city's culture.
    That's why online travel adviser Cheapflights.com
(www.cheapflights.com) has put together its Top 10 street-food
cities. Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1.  Hong Kong, China
    With a bustling international food scene, Hong Kong offers
up everything from sweet tofu soup to dumplings all from
street-side stalls. Long under British rule but now part of
China, the city is famous for everything from snake soup to egg
tarts, and serves up an interesting mix of Cantonese delicacies
and Western favorites. Markets like those on Temple Street in
Yau Ma Tei, the Ladies Market on Tung Choi Street and Kowloon
City are popular places to peruse Hong Kong's street food scene
and taste test items like hot pots, curried fish balls and
skewers of stinky tofu (your nose will guide you to that one).
The city's dai pai dongs - open-air street food vendors - have
been dwindling since the 1980s when regulations tightened, but
places like noodle shops and markets still thrive. Some of Hong
Kong's food stalls like dim sum canteen Tim Ho Wan on Sham Shui
Po even made the most recent Michelin Guide - a significant
honor from a guide that's notoriously stingy with its stars,
reserving them mainly for high-end brick-and-mortar restaurants.
2.  Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
    Food stands are a staple in Rio de Janeiro. Vendors offer
everything from cod fritters to feijoada (rice, beans and pork)
and salgadinhos (salty aperitifs). The scene has stretched to
the city's waterfront and its suburbs. Beverages are popular
street-side buys here, especially drinks like fruit smoothies
and suco de acai (acai juice). Sweet treats like tapiocas
(crepes) and churros filled with chocolate or caramel are also
popular. Stroll the boardwalk of Copacabana and Ipanema beaches
to find 24-hour food stands. Street meat called churrasquinhos,
hot dogs known as cachorro quente and cheese bread (pao de
queijo) are all common street food fare in Old Rio.
3.  Paris, France
    Paris may be famous for decadent sit-down mid-day meals, but
its street food offerings are extensive. After all, who can
resist that wall of Nutella jars practically calling your name
from every Parisian crêperie? The city's iconic street food
specialty is the heavenly crêpe. The thin pancakes are typically
made to order and filled with your choice of ingredients, which
could be anything from a savory combination like ham and cheese,
or a sweet specialty like that heavenly chocolate-hazelnut
spread paired with slices of banana. But the French city's
street food scene goes beyond its network of street-corner
crêperies. Sandwiches from bakeries, falafel in the Marais
district and Indian specialties like samosas are all served
street side. A surprising amount of food trucks - many of them
dishing out traditional American favorites like burgers - are
also popping up around Paris. Just be a little discerning with
your selections in popular tourist locales, such as the areas
around the Eiffel Tower and Montmartre.
4.  Boston, Mass., United States
    Humble hot dog carts, step aside. Gourmet mobile meals are
all the rage in several U.S. cities, including Boston where more
than 50 food trucks (up from 15 in 2011) roam the city, planting
themselves - on any given day - in one of 30 locations. The
trucks also converge on various neighborhood markets in the
spring, summer and fall. Each truck has cornered its piece of
the foodie market, and cuisine ranges from local specialties
like lobster rolls (from the Lobsta Love truck) to Vietnamese
favorites (from the Bon Me truck). The buzz around the
treat-dispensing trucks is also a reflection of a growing food
scene in this New England city. Truck chefs host food festivals
and cooking contests, and, on occasion, even end up launching
wheel-less meals from restaurants inspired by their food trucks.
On the flip side, some brick-and-mortar restaurants are now
sending their meals on the road.
5.  Istanbul, Turkey
    Food stalls and street-side snack shops are ubiquitous in
this Turkish city. Specialties include kebap (little pieces of
broiled or roasted cow, sheep or chicken meat), döner (meat
roasted on a vertical spit), lahmacun (Turkish pizza), sokak
simit (a large, crispy bagel-like bread roll with sesame seeds)
and an array of flaky pastries. Neighborhoods like Karakoy,
Ortakoy and Taksim feature plenty of street food vendors, and
the city's Grand Bazaar is another hot spot for street food.
Down at the waterfront, vendors stand aboard boats and offer up
fish sandwiches that will only set you back about three Turkish
lire. Seasonal favorites like corn on the cob in the summer and
roasted chestnuts in the winter are also popular in Istanbul.
6.  Mexico City, Mexico
    Affordable and authentic are two frequently used adjectives
for street food in Mexico City. Thousands of food stalls and
taquerias line city streets dishing up Mexican favorites like
tostados, carnitas, tamales and quesadillas. But the key street
dish in this city is tacos al pastor - thinly sliced pork that
has been spit-roasted and bathed in chili sauce, paired with
chopped onion and coriander, then rolled into a small tortilla.
Try the carts in the city's main square, Centro Historico's
Zocalo, or the Colonia Roma neighborhood. For a treat, head to
the cart on the corner of Delicias and Aranda streets, which
offers blue-corn tlacoyos - grilled corn patties with beans,
cheese, cactus, cilantro and salsa.
7.  Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
    Often overshadowed by Vancouver and Toronto in the street
food arena, Ottawa boasts a growing mobile meal scene, with 44
food trucks and carts already hawking their yummy goods and
about 20 inventive newcomers ready to hit the streets in May.
New trucks include the Urban Cowboy, which will dish out
self-proclaimed "innovative Texan street food" and  the Ottawa
"Streat" Gourmet set to feature local, seasonal eats. New
specialty carts will serve everything from frozen yogurt to
churros and baked potatoes with toppings. These additions will
join the city's perennial street food favorites like hot dog and
sausage carts, BeaverTails (fried pastries with your choice of
sweet or savory toppings) and poutine (french fries topped with
gravy and cheese curds).
8.  Marrakech, Morocco
    The heart of Marrakech's street food culture is Djemaa
el-Fna, which daylights as the city's main square, but
moonlights as an impressive spread of about 100 open-air food
stalls. Adventurous foodies can sample the traditional sheep's
head, while those with more reserved tastes can bite into
offerings like fried eggplant or couscous-based dishes. If the
food isn't enough of a draw, the market also features
performers, snake charmers and tarot card readers. Overflowing
bowls of olives and barrels of spices are mainstays in the
city's souks, or markets. Rue El Kassabin is another key spot to
savor street food in this city. Known for its slow-roasted lamb
called mechoui, the area serves up a variety of other street
food fare including bean soup, escargot, sausage sandwiches and
Moroccan-style macarons.
9.  Berlin, Germany
    There are plenty of international favorites served street
side in Berlin, but two dishes are the main players: currywurst
and the döner kebab. Currywurst is essentially a deep-fried pork
sausage covered in ketchup and dusted with curry powder. Curry
36 in the Kreuzberg district is the go-to local food stand for
many lovers of this dish. You can order it with or without the
skin. Devout currywurst fans typically pair the sausage with
fries topped with ketchup and mayonnaise.  Stands selling döner
kebabs - gyro-like Turkish sandwiches - also pepper the city.
Berlin's markets serve up a mix of international street food,
including items like pickled herring on bread, falafel
sandwiches and Turkish pastries. The city also just launched
"Street Food Thursdays" at the Markthalle in Kreuzberg. The
weekly event will feature a line-up of street food favorites for
several hours every Thursday.
10. Fukuoka, Japan
    Other Japanese cities may be more famous, but Fukuoka is
famous for its street food. Located on the northern shore of
Kyushu, the city boasts more than 150 transportable food stalls
known as yatai that open around dusk, then pack up and vanish at
the end of each night. The stands dot the city, but large groups
of them are located near Tenjin Station and on the southern end
of Nakasu Island. Specialties include tonkotsu ramen (a noodle
dish featuring broth made using pork bones and fat), mentaiko
(spicy pollack roe), hakata gyoza (pan-fried dumplings filled
with cabbage and pork), iwashi mentaiko (Japanese sardines
stuffed with mentaiko) and tempura (seafood and vegetables fried
in a light tempura batter). The perfect pairing for many of
these dishes? A glass of sake.

 (Editing by Paul Casciato)

