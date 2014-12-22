BRIEF-Travel Technology Interactive raises 700,000 euros in capital increase and bond issue

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Travel Technology Interactive Sa :

* Raises 700,000 euros ($858,200) through capital increase and bond issue

* Raises 350,000 euros in capital increase

* Issues 376,344 shares with warrants attached; issue subscribed to in its entirity by companies (OPCVM) managed by Nextstage

* 350,000 euro bond subscribed to by companies (OPCVM) managed by Nextstage

* Bonds issued for 4 years and pay nominal annual interest of 5 pct and non-conversion premium of 3 pct each year Source text: bit.ly/1v9aV6F Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)