FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Travelers wins reversal in $500 mln asbestos case
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 10:56 PM / 6 years ago

Travelers wins reversal in $500 mln asbestos case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Travelers Cos has won the reversal of a court order directing it to pay more than $500 million to satisfy asbestos-related claims stemming from its coverage of a policyholder, Johns-Manville Corp.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan said a federal bankruptcy judge erred in concluding that all the conditions required for payment under three settlement agreements dating from 2004 had been satisfied.

From the 1920s to 1970s, Johns-Manville had been the largest U.S. maker of products containing asbestos. It filed for bankruptcy protection in 1982 under the weight of litigation tied to resulting health problems.

Johns-Manville emerged from Chapter 11 in 1988 and is now owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc .

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.