BRIEF-U.S. appeals court rules against Travelers in $500 mln asbestos case

July 22 (Reuters) - * U.S. appeals court reinstates order directing Travelers cos to pay

more than $500 million to asbestos plaintiffs -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says U.S. district court judge erred in

finding that conditions requiring travelers’ payment had not been met * 2nd circuit directs that bankruptcy court judgment requiring Travelers to

make payment be reinstated * 2nd circuit decision relates to asbestos liabilities tied to travelers’

coverage of policyholder johns-manville